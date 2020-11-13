Every song is a collaboration: Arjun Kanungo

It’s been a big year for music composer and singer Arjun Kanungo. He has several hit songs to his name, close to one million Instagram followers, and is making his acting debut in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’.

His new single, ‘Waada Hai’, already has over 18 million views on YouTube and he is gearing up to get hitched. The singer talks about it all to Showtime.

How did ‘Waada Hai’ come about?

The lyrics are by Manoj M but the video is based on my personal life. After dating Carla for five years, I proposed to her recently. Through the video, I wanted to create a feeling most modern-day relationships have — about learning to compromise when both aren’t on the same page about marriage.

How was your experience collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz is a lovely girl. She is extremely easy to work with, and very professional. She has a very bubbly personality, so it was fun to work with her on the set. I didn’t know her before the shoot, but we got along very well with each other and now have become good friends. All of it began with one of her fans requesting me to collaborate with her on Twitter!

According to you, what’s the best and worst part about artiste collaborations?

The audience calls it a collaboration only if there are more artistes involved but every song is a collaboration. It takes place on many levels, right from the director to the producer to the lyricist. A whole team is required to take a song to another level. So every collaboration is a blessing and a great way to go if you want to grow as an artiste.

Tell us about your experience working on ‘Radhe’.

It’s very different from what I am used to acting in. I think Salman sir saw some potential in me as an actor and that’s why I am acting in the film. I am really excited about it.

You just got engaged to Carla Dennis. Congrats! How did you pop the question?

I had been planning this for months. In fact, I wanted to ask her in May, but the lockdown happened. I didn’t want to simply ask her at home. When things started getting back to normal, we took a trip to Dubai. I got a yacht and under perfect sunset, I asked her to marry me.

Any songs you have been listening on loop since the pandemic began?

I have been listening to a lot of The Weeknd, and hip-hop in general. Throw in some R&B and DJ Snake to the mix. I have also been jamming to a lot of non-film, indie Hindi music and the old school stuff that we heard in the 90s. I loved the album of ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, and ‘Shayad’ is my favourite song from the playlist. I really songs from ‘Dil Bechara’ as well.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Right now, the focus is on ‘Waada Hai’, but after this I will shift my focus completely to my album, which is coming out at the beginning of 2021. It will include a lot of artiste collaborations and a wide range of songs.