'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins Oscar for Best Picture

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 13 2023, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 09:14 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Multiversal dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged the Oscar for Best Picture on Monday in a night that spelt big wins for the film.

Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar, for her exuberant portrayal of an immigrant business owner in the sci-fi trip Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Hollywood veteran won over Academy voters with her complex take on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American laundromat owner who is mired in a tax audit, stuck in a crumbling marriage and struggling to connect with her daughter Joy.

Meanwhile the film's directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took the elite filmmaking prize topping a talented field that included Hollywood royalty Steven Spielberg.

(With agency inputs)

Oscars
Academy Awards
Everything Everywhere All At Once

