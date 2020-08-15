Facebook set to launch new TikTok-like short video feature

After Instagram’s success over the short video feature 'Reels', Facebook is going to launch its own TikTok-like feature and will soon test it out in India.

The Indian government recently banned the Chinese owned app after 20 jawans laid down their life at the Galwan valley, in addition to data security concerns. In a report by TechCrunch, Facebook confirmed that it is testing short-form videos on the Facebook app in India.

India has one of the biggest markets for the social media app and testing the short-form video feature might result in a steady fan base. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, first revealed the existence of the new test.

INTERESTING!

Facebook is also testing a ‘short videos’ feed with TikTok-like swipe up in its main app This appears to be in addition to Instagram Reels h/t @roneetm pic.twitter.com/0XHiSowCwW — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 13, 2020

The “Short videos” will have a dedicated section on the news feed, similar to the layout on the Instagram app. On top of it sits the “Create” button, and tapping on it will open the Facebook Camera to record videos. Users can browse through other users' videos to view their content.

“We’re always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect, create and share on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Other social media apps like YouTube have begun testing similar features and have rolled it out in the Indian Market.

Currently, apps such as Roposo and Chingari have witnessed a surge in downloads after the TikTok ban in India.