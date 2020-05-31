‘Filhall 2’ to have a new cast? Akshay Kumar reacts

Akshay Kumar had, some time ago, teamed up with Nupur Sanon for the much-loved music video Filhall, which created a fair amount of buzz on social media. A few websites recently reported that the second instalment of the popular video would feature a different cast and this ruffled a few feathers.

‘Khiladi’, on Saturday, reacted to the ‘fake news’ and urged fans to ignore unverified rumours. He further added that the he would be reuniting up with Kriti Sanon’s sister for the sequel.

Similarly, the production house behind Filhall confirmed that Filhall 2 is on the cards but the shoot will begin only once the coronavirus situation imporves and everything returns to normal.

Coming back to Akshay, he has been doing his bit to help the country in its war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some time ago, the Boss actor had requested the aam janta to cooperate with authorities and refrain from venturing out for non-essential tasks. Recently, he had thanked frontliners for protecting lives and making numerous sacrifices.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the December release Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The film had a strong cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani of the Kabir Singh fame and Diljit Dosanjh. He will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, directed by top filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Tees Maar Khan co-star. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff. The biggie was supposed to hit screens in March but got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Akshay also has Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence, in his kitty. The buzz is that it might skip the theatrical route and release directly on a popular streaming platform.

