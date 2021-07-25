Harbhajan Singh wraps shoot of 'Friendship'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has wrapped up the shoot of his multilingual feature film debut "Friendship" and will soon start dubbing for the movie.

Directed by John Paul Raj & Sham Surya, the film also features South star Arjun and Losliya.

Producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi said the team is thrilled to have wrapped up the final schedule.

"It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is. He is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu.

"It is as exciting as it gets as Bhajji will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon," the producer said in a statement on Sunday.

The team is working towards presenting the trailer of the film by the end of this month, added Mandadi.

"The film has some great action sequences and is packed with entertainment while the audiences also get treated to Harbhajan Singh, one of biggest names in sports who now also marks his name in the field of entertainment. We certainly cannot wait to take everyone through this journey of 'Friendship'," she said.

"Friendship" stars Singh in a full fledged role following guest appearances in films like "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" (2004) and "Bhajji in Problem" (2013).

The film features Singh, 41, as a mechanical engineering student, who, along with his group of friends in the beginning of first year, manages a clever escapade from the ragging by the seniors.

"What follows next stays a mystery yet to be unfolded as we gradually delve deeper into the emotions with this one of its kind rollercoaster journey of friendship," read the official logline of the film.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film is slated to be release this year.