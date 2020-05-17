Here’s what Rashmika Mandanna has been doing amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most popular young stars in Tollywood. The young woman enjoys a strong fan following due to her stylish screen presence and sincere performances.

During a recent Twitter chat with fans, the ‘Kodava Beauty’ said that she has been binging on her favourite TV shows/ series amid the coronavirus lockdown and making the most of these unprecedented circumstances. She jokingly said that she has been cooking a lot and can take orders for baking birthday cakes. The Geetha Govindam actress, however, confessed that she has not been reading anything even though she has plenty of time.

Rashmika, who made her Tollywood debut with the well-received Chalo, is going through an eventful phase on the work front. She suffered a big setback last year when the much-hyped Dear Comrade, which marked her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, failed to live up to expectations. The romantic drama did not click with the target audience and this proved to be its undoing. Rashmika luckily bounced back with the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that marked her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The Anil Ravipudi-helmed biggie did well at the box office despite releasing a day before the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The star was last seen in Bheeshma that featured her in a glamourous new avatar. She will next be seen in the Kannada movie Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja. The film has created a fair deal of buzz due to a variety of reasons and this might work in its favour. Rashmika also has the Sukumar-directed Pushpa in her kitty. The film has piqued curiosity as it marks her first collaboration with ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun. The hard-hitting drama was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu but this did not happen as ‘Prince’ quit the project citing ‘creative differences’. Pushpa is expected to get a pan-India release.

