Here’s why Jr NTR will not be visiting the NTR Ghat on Annagaru’s birth anniversary

Jr NTR, one of the most popular names in Tollywood, will not be visiting the prestigious NTR Ghat on Sr NTR’s 98th birth anniversary (May 28) to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus outbreak,. Confirming the same, the actor’s PRO confirmed that neither the ‘Young Tiger’ nor his brother Kalyan Ram will be taking part in public celebrations keeping in mind the safety of the aam janta. They will instead be paying tribute to ‘Annagaru’ at home.

Sr NTR, widely considered to be the first superstar of Telugu cinema, began his acting career with a supporting role in Mana Desam before finding a foothold in the industry. During his illustrious career, he played Lord Krishna is films such as Mayabazar and Veerabhimanyu and soon became the ‘face of god’. Some of his other unforgettable movies include Bobbili Puli, Lava Kusa, Karnan and Major Chandrakanth. In 1983, he formed the Telugu Desam Party and redefined the tenets of Andhra Pradesh politics. After an illustrious career, he passed away in 1995 and this marked the end of an era. Even years after his death, he remains a mass figure for his supporters. His contribution to the film industry was highlighted in NTR Kathanayakudu. Similarly, NTR Mahanayakudu focused on his political achievements. A third biopic (Lakshmi’s NTR) dealt with his relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he was last seen in the well-received Aravinda Sametha that did well at the box office. He will be resuming work on the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) after the coronavirus lockdown. The film has piqued the curiosity as it marks his first collaboration with ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan. The biggie is slated to hit screens on January 8 as a Sankranti release but this might not be possible due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tarak also has a film with Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty.

