Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas: 5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

Actor Daniel Craig, who first played James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), has bid adieu to the franchise after being its face for over a decade. No Time To Die, his last film as the secret agent, hit the screens in India on Thursday much to the delight of fans. With the search for his successor set to begin, here is a look at five Indian actors who would make a terrific 'Agent 007'.

Hrithik Roshan

The Bollywood star played a stylish secret agent in War, an action-thriller that catered to the urban mass audience. He also did justice to stylish characters in Bang Bang and Dhoom 2. His impressive style quotient and distinctly classy look make him a perfect fit for the part.

Sidharth Malhotra

The heartthrob recently delivered a restrained and realistic performance in Shershaah, a film based on the life of 'Kargil Hero' Captain Vikram Batra. His sincerity can make Bond, who is perceived to be a larger-than-life character, more relatable.

Fahadh Faasil

'FaFa', the star of the 'OTT blockbusters CU Soon and Malik, is a pro at emoting through his eyes. This alone can help him add new life to Bond's intense reel exchanges with foes that are often an important part of the narrative. He can also highlight the vulnerable side of the character through his eyes, making him all the more relatable

John Abraham

John would be the best pick for the role should the makers choose to focus more on action and style and dramatic intensity. The fitness freak's toned physique is likely to help him add a distinct 'desi' feel to the action scenes, the way he did in Satyameva Jayate.

Prabhas

'Darling' enjoys a strong global fan following because of the Baahubali saga that emerged as a massive hit in most international markets. He played the lead in Saaho, an action-thriller with chase sequences and punch dialogues, which emerged as a commercial success in Hindi despite negative reviews mainly because of his star power. He is perceived to be a bankable brand, which makes him a safe bet for the Bond franchise.