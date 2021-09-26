'Hum Dono' to 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna': 5 timeless movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

The legendary Dev Anand was one of the biggest and most celebrated names in Hindi cinema. The star enjoyed a strong fan following due to his good looks and flawless acting abilities, which helped him emerge as a box office draw. On Sunday, as movie buffs remember the 'Evergreen One' on his 98th birth anniversary, here is a look at five timeless movies that bear testimony to his talent.

Hum Dono (1961)

The actor par excellence played a double role in Amar Jeet-helmed movie, which emerged as a commercial and critical success. The film revolved around what happens when a young man joins the army after a personal setback and soon befriends an officer who looks exactly like him. It had an impressive cast that included Sadhana, Jagirdar and Lalita Pawar.

Guide (1965)

Dev Anand delivered a beautifully restrained performance in this timeless classic, which revolved around the journey of a freelance guide named Raju. His stellar dialogue delivery added depth to the engaging plot, helping the film attain cult status. In 2012, it secured the fourth spot in Time's list of 'Best Bollywood Classics'.

Jewel Thief (1967)

Vijay Anand and 'Dev saab' reunited two years after the release of Guide for Jewel Thief, a stylish action-thriller with commercial elements. It emerged as a massive success due to the top-notch performances, timeless songs and amazing twist towards the end. The cast included Ashok Kumar, Vyjayantimala and Tanuja. Dev Anand also starred in its sequel The Return of Jewel Thief, which was released in 1995 and proved to be a failure.

Johny Mera Naam (1970)

Yeat another popular film from the Dev Anand-Vijay Anand combination, Johny Mera Naam was a stylish crime-thriller that catered to a mass audience. The film revolved around a CID officer who pretends to be a thief to solve a case. Johny Mera Naam emerged as a big hit and received rave reviews from all corners.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1970)

As a filmmaker, Dev Anand was always ahead of his time and frequently tackled bold issues with his movies. Hare Rama Hare Krishna dealt with hippie culture through an engaging narrative, which revolved around the bond between the protagonist and his sister. The film's songs, especially the catchy Dum Maro Dum and touching Phoolon Ka Taron Ka, are popular even today. It starred Zeenat Aman as Janice and proved to be a gamechanger for her.

