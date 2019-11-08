I would consider working with Woody Allen: Goldblum

Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum has once again defended Woody Allen, saying he would work with the director.

Goldblum did a small role in Allen's 1977’s "Annie Hall".

Allen, once considered one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood, has been battling allegations of sexual abuse by his former daughter Dylan Farrow for many years. She claims that Allen had sexually molested her as a child, an allegation that the filmmaker has repeatedly denied and the investigations of the alleged actions have not produced criminal actions.

In an interview with iNews, Goldblum said he enjoyed working with Allen and will collaborate with the director again because he believes in the concept of innocent until proven guilty.

"I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too," Goldblum said.

The actor said despite his stand on Allen, he supports women exposing sexual harassers in the business.

"Even though I feel like this cultural shift is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work. So I would consider working with him again until I learned something more," he added.