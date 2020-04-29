Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said on Twitter.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

"He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 54.