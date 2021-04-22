Is Akshay Kumar being considered for 'Dostana 2'?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently exited the Karan Johar-backed movie Dostana 2 over 'creative differences' with the makers. According to a report carried by the Hindustan Times, the team has already found a replacement for the young star. The ace producer has apparently approached Akshay Kumar to play the lead in the biggie and the 'Khiladi' may soon sign the dotted line.

If this happens, the makers may need to alter the script to suit the mass hero's image.

Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D'Cunha and revolves around what happens when the protagonist and his sister fall for the same person. It stars Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and is the biggest film of her career.

It is a spiritual sequel to the 2008 release Dostana, which starred John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The cast included Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani.



Akshay, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi. The biggie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and revolves around the adventures of a brave cop. The star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.

'Akki' will also be seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, and Ram Sethu. His magnum opus Prithviraj is expected to arrive in theatres next year.

Kartik, on the other hand, was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which did not do too well at the box office, It was a 'spiritual successor' to the 2008 movie of the same name and starred Sara Ali Khan as his love interest.

His eagerly-awaited movie Dhamaka, which features him in the role of a journalist, will release on Netflix later this year. He also has the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty. It is a 'follow up' to Priyadarshan's popular film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and features the Pati Patni Aur Woh hero in a new avatar. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.