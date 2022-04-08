It feels like I am dreaming, didn't expect 'The Kashmir Files' to become so big: Darshan Kumaar

Actor Darshan Kumaar says that he did not expect his latest movie The Kashmir Files to emerge as a blockbuster even though he knew that the story was hard-hitting and dealt with a sensitive issue. He revealed that he would feel the pain the script when he read it after meeting director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer Pallavi Joshi. The NH 10 actor added that he wants to do more work in a similar space going forward.

How did your association with The Kashmir Files happen?

I got a call from my casting team, informing me that Vivek sir and Pallavi ji wanted to meet me. They showed me videos of victims of that incident.This left me numb as it was that painful. When I read the script, I could feel the pain in it.

How was your experience of working with Vivek?

He is an intelligent director, who does his homework before beginning work on a subject. He is a calm and composed worker. I will share one incident. I was to shoot with Anupam ji in what was shown as my home in The Kashmir Files. He gave us time to build chemistry and waited nearly one hour for the same. This really helped during the shoot. He is a genius.

How was Anupam Kher as a co-star?

He has a legacy of legendary films behind him. However, when I met him for the first time, all I saw was humility. He is a humble and loving soul, who became like my guide. Working with him made me feel as if I was back in theatre.

Did you expect such an overwhelming response for The Kashmir Files?

I feel as if main ek sapna dekh raha hoon. I always knew that this was a heart-wrenching story for today's audience. I was meant for those looking for realistic content-based cinema. I knew people would talk about it and like it but I never thought that it would become so big.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I got into it from childhood itself. When I was growing up, I was asked to recite a poem but I acted on it. People noticed my love for acting. Soon I got into Naseer sir's(Naseeruddin Shah) theatre group, which was a big achievement as said that it would be difficult.

What are your plans for the future given the phenomenal response to The Kashmir Files?

I was offered lead roles before The Kashmir Files too but the producers needed bankable names. Let's hope that things change now. Today's audience wants realistic cinema, which gives them characters to relate to. I want to follow and believe in this demand