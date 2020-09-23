It has taken me 20 years to get a break: 'Atkan Chatkan' director Shiv Hare on his struggle

Shiv Hare, who made his directorial debut with the recently-released Atkan Chatkan, says that his initial years in Mumbai were not easy as it took him 20 years to convince people to back his first project. He also reveals that he has no issue with his maiden movie releasing directly on Zee5, skipping the theatrical route, as he is a firm believer in destiny.

Edited excerpts from an email interview

How was the experience of directing Atkan Chatkan?

It was quite an easy and wonderful experience as we were working with (enthusiastic) kids like Lydian and Aayesha. The other actors too were equally supportive. The kids had a good time and did a lot of masti even though we were shooting at a time when the temperature was around 45 degrees. I had been working on the subject for around 10 years and this made things easier. Moreover, we shot the film near my hometown.

What is your take on the film releasing directly on Zee5?

I am a firm believer in destiny and feel that whatever happened to my film was destined to happen. Similarly, whatever happens to me will be my destiny.

Were you apprehensive about making your debut with a film starring a child?

I honestly did not think about all that. As creative people, we usually listen to the heart and go with the flow. I like this emotion (approach).

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

It happened because of the films I watched during my childhood and the songs I was exposed to while growing up.

How easy or difficult was it to get a break?

It has taken me nearly 20 years to get a break. I came to the city (Mumbai) with limited money and had to survive. So, I guess, one can figure out how easy or difficult the process was.

How do you deal with failure?

It is all a part of life. My guru's (vedant) teaching helped, making me free from all this.

What are your long term professional goals?

My ultimate dream is to make a Rs 3,000 crore film with Disney