It's true some actors consume drugs: Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh

Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh on Saturday claimed that some Sandalwood artistes consumed drugs in parties and on the sets.

"Some actresses do consume drugs at the parties. I am aware that they consume the banned substances inside the vanity vans on the sets," he told reporters here.

Following his claims, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, who recently busted a drugs racket, slapped a notice on him, asking him to disclose the details.

The police have claimed that suspects arrested in the case have named some artistes and musicians of Sandalwood, saying they consumed drugs.

Indrajit Lankesh, also a journalist, said he was ready to disclose details if he was given police security.

"It's true that there is a link between Sandawlood and the drug mafia. I've heard that some budding artistes and those wanting to hog limelight within no time consume drugs at rave parties," he said.

'Big stars not involved'

The filmmaker said, "As far as I know, no big star in Kannada film industry is involved in the racket. I haven't heard that big stars consume drugs. They have a sense of social responsibility due to their image. It may be safely said that they aren't involved in such incidents."

He urged the police to thoroughly investigate certain previous cases, so that the truth was revealed.

Actor's death

"Why was the autopsy not conducted after the death of an actor recently? A car was involved in an accident some years ago at South End Circle in Bengaluru. It was reported that drugs were recovered from inside the car and there were some artistes inside. What is the status of the case? Why did the police not conduct a thorough investigation? Why did the police not initiate action against those inside the car," he sought to know.

He said there was a need to identify unseen hands behind such incidents. "Are politicians too involved in the racket," Lankesh asked.

Director told to appear tomorrow

CCB joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil confirmed that they were serving a notice to Lankesh. "We have asked him to come to the CCB office on Monday," Patil said.

A senior police officer said Lankesh will be asked to provide information regarding his revelations on TV. "The Anti Narcotics Wing officials will ask him to share information and support the city police in the fight against the drugs mafia. We are going to investigate each and every information he shares with us," the officer said.

Lankesh has spoken out following the recent arrests made by the narcotics control bureau (NCB) officials, unearthing the links of drugs peddlers with Sandalwood actors and musicians.

He said that a few budding actors and children of politicians took drugs. Lankesh said seniors in the film industry knew about the matter.