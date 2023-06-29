Janhvi Kapoor bags another South film, to romance Akhil Akkineni in UV Creation's next

After starring in over half a dozen of Hindi films, Janhvi Kapoor is gaining a foothold in South films. The diva who is currently busy with Koratala Siva's upcoming pan-India film Devara opposite Jr NTR has bagged another project.

DH has learnt that Janhvi has bagged another Telugu project in which she will play the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni. This will mark her second South Indian feature project.

The project is bankrolled by UV Creations and is titled Dheera. The movie is expected to go on floors in early 2024.

The key details, including the plotline and cast, is likely to be announced in the near future by the makers.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film Bawaal which will have its world premiere at the iconic Salle Gustave Eiffel in Paris on July 21.

Janhvi was last seen in Mili, the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Helen.