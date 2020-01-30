'Jawaani Jaaneman' box office preview: Will Saif Ali Khan's movie open on a good note?

Saif Ali Khan, one of the most popular names in Bollywood, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Jawaani Jaaneman, slated to hit screens tomorrow (January 30, 2020). The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, has created a reasonable amount of buzz among the target audience and this might help it rake in the moolah. Speaking to DH, industry tracker Prateek R Dubey says the flick should open on a fair note as it seems to be better than the star's recent solo hero releases.

He, however, makes it clear that Jawaani Jaaneman is unlikely to do well in mass centres as its content might not satisfy the tastes of the aam junta.

"The buzz around Jawaani Jaaneman is decent. It can't be called too high and neither is it too low. It film looks more promising than Saif's recent movies and should do decent business. It will make money in the urban markets and do well on the multiplex circuit. It also has a youth-centric appeal, which might work in its favour. I, however, don't think, it will fare too well in the mass regions," he adds.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a crucial release for Saif as most of his recent releases have not delivered the goods. While he impressed fans with his intense act in the recently-released blockbuster Tanhaji, it did little to improve his standing as a leading man as the period-drama was an Ajay Devgn starrer.

Jawaani Jaaneman is an equally important release for its leading lady and ace actress Tabu. The Chandini Bar star, last year, tasted success with De De Pyaar De. Her other major release Bharat too did decent business at the ticket window. It remains to be seen if her latest outing helps her continue her good run.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama that revolves around the exploits of a 40-year-old father. The cast also includes newcomer Alaya Furniturewala and Sacred Games actress Kubra Sait.