JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Jennifer Lopez says new album is inspired by rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck renewed their relationship in 2021, nearly 17 years after they had called off their engagement in 2004

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 29 2022, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 16:50 ist
File photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Credit: Reuters Photo

Singer Jennifer Lopez, who has announced her new LP This Is Me...Now, sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the upcoming album - her first in nearly a decade.

The collection is an updated play of Lopez's 13-song 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which was heavily inspired by her and Ben Affleck's highly publicised romance, reports Variety.

Lopez told Lowe that the new record captures "me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists."

Lopez said she wants to share that "vulnerable" message with the world, despite it scaring her.

"I think parts of it scare Ben, too," she added. "He's like, 'Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?' And I'm like, 'I don't know how else to do it, baby'."

The pair re-entered the relationship in 2021, nearly 17 years after they had called off their engagement in 2004. Reflecting on that time in her life, the Bronx native admitted she refused to perform the Affleck-inspired songs from her 2002 record, which included songs like 'Dear Ben', due to the pain of the breakup.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die," she said.

"It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. Couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending. 'That would never happen. We're not going to write that because nobody would believe it'."

Several song titles on the record reference the couple's reunion, including Greatest Love Story Never Told and Midnight Trip to Vegas, which seemingly hints at the story of their summer wedding in Las Vegas.

No official release date has been assigned to This Is Me...Now, but it is expected to arrive next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

jennifer lopez
Ben Affleck
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

 