Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru demolition drive: ‘No money for photocopies of papers, how can we pay Rs 2.5 lakh?’

The families here hardly earn Rs 100-Rs 300 a day and this is not sufficient to run the household, they said.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 20:39 IST
Bengaluru newsdemolition

Follow us on :

Follow Us