<p>Bengaluru: The government, on Tuesday, started checking records of displaced families at Kogilu to ascertain their eligibility for allotment of flats. </p>.<p>Though the government has said that the flats for those evicted from Kogilu will be allotted at subsidised rates and eligible allottees will have to pay only close to Rs 2.5 lakh, the families displaced said that it was impossible for them to pay up that much, even with a loan. </p>.<p>The families here hardly earn Rs 100-Rs 300 a day and this is not sufficient to run the household, they said.</p>.<p>The situation is so bad that residents had to borrow money to even get photocopies of their documents to submit to the government, one of the residents said.</p>.<p>"Multiple sets of photocopies (xerox copies) of documents have cost many families Rs 500-Rs 600 and have borrowed money to get this done. Given this situation, it is impossible for any of us to pay that much," said Jabeena, a resident of Kogilu since 2001.</p>.<p>Yet another resident said hey hardly had money to meet health expenses.</p>.<p>"We are a family of six members and my husband is the only earning person. He is a auto driver and we have three children. His earnings are barely enough for us to run the household. If kids fall ill, we cannot even afford to go to a doctor," said Shabana, a evicted resident.</p>.<p>Many of them said they cannot imagine earning so much money in their lifetime and urged the government to waive the payment.</p>.<p>"Many here beg on the streets for a living and there are people who hardly earn Rs 100 a day. The Rs 2.5 lakh is something we have never seen in our lives," yet another resident said.</p>.<p>"The government has been kind to allot houses for us. We request that it waive that money as well, so that we can live peacefully," a localite said.</p>