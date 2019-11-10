Jeremy Slater to develop Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Jeremy Slater has come on board to develop and lead the writing team of Marvel Studios' Disney Plus series "Moon Knight".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is the first creative development on the series since it was announced by Marvel head Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Fan Expo in August.

Created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, Moon Knight made his comic debut in 1975 and had numerous series, mostly short-lived, and several origins.

Moon Knight aka Marc Spector is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos to fight the criminal underworld. 

 

Marvel Studios
Disney
Marvel Cinematic Universe
