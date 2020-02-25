John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy

John Abraham on Tuesday announced his next production, a biographical drama film based on the life of well-known social entrepreneur Revathi Roy.

The actor-producer will back the project through his banner JA Entertainment, alongside Robbie Grewal's Red Ice Films and Anil Bohra's Vyka Entertainment.

Robbie, who previously worked with John on 2019’s spy thriller “RAW”, will helm the movie which will chronicle the story of Roy, who started India’s only last-mile delivery company that employs only women as delivery agents.

"I am very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi's journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman, who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women," John said in a statement.

Robbie said it is an honour to be able to tell the story of such an heroic and courageous woman.

"Revathi’s life is full of crests and troughs and dramatic twists and turns. We usually see stories about how people rise from rags to riches; Revathi went from riches to rags to a revolution," Robbie said.

"Women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to flourish. In a small way, that is what my team and I have done," Revathi, who featured in the list of Fortune India's most powerful women in 2019, said.