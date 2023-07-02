John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for January 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

The film, directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, is a high-octane drama and features Abraham in the role of a high ranking government official, a press release stated.

  Jul 02 2023
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 12:06 ist
Actor John Abraham. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor John Abraham's next feature film The Diplomat will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024, the makers have announced.

The Diplomat has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led Force, Batla House and Rocky Handsome as well D-Day and Pink.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Abraham most recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan. He will be next seen in action thriller Tehran.

