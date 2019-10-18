John Bailey to chair International Jury at IFFI

John Bailey, Cinematographer and former President of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will chair the international jury of 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The festival will be held from November 20-28 in Goa with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

French filmmaker Robin Campillo, who was also a member of Cannes International jury 2019, renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Scottish film director Lynne Ramsay, will be the co-jurors.

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy will be the Indian member of the International jury.

The Golden Jubilee edition of the festival has the best lot of 15 films representing 20 countries competing for the coveted Golden Peacock Award. The selection has been made from over 700 entries.

The films in competition include Pema Tseden's "Balloon" (China), Ali Aydin’s "Chronology" (Turkey), Andreas Horvath’s "Lillian" (Austria), Wagner Moura’s "Marighella" (Brazil), Hans Petter Moland’s "Out Stealing Horses", Blaise Harrison’s "Particles", Gregor Bozic’s "Stories from the Chestnut Woods", Yosep Anggi Noen’s "The Science of Fictions", Erdenebileg Ganbold’s "Steed", Kristof Deak’s "Captives and Ben Rekhi’s "Watch List".

Films from female filmmakers in the competition section include Sophie Deraspe’s "Antigone" and Mahnaz Mohammadi’s "Son-Mother".

Marathi film "Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005", directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Malayalam film "Jallikettu" directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery are the two Indian films competing at 50th IFFI.

The golden jubilee edition of IFFI will showcase a retrospective of Golden Peacock Award-winning films over the past 49 years. Nine Golden Peacock Award Winning films from nine different countries will be screened in the section.

The section will open with "Gamperaliya", directed by Lester James Peries, the first Golden Peacock Award Winning film of 1963.

This year, Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.