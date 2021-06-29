John Lithgow to return for 'Dexter' revival series

Multiple Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow will reprise his role as the revered but feared Arthur Mitchell aka the "Trinity Killer" in the Dexter revival series.

Lithgow's character appeared in the fourth season of the original crime drama series and was killed off in the season-finale episode by Michael C Hall's protagonist.

According to Deadline, the details are scarce but the makers of the Showtime reboot have designed a track for the return of the Trinity Killer within the larger narrative.

Lithgow, who won his fifth Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role, will have a short role in the new show and is expected to film for about a day or so on the production here.

Showtime did not respond to the publication's request for comment on Lithgow's casting.

The new show will see Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

As per the official logline, the revival is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, a world away from Miami.

The limited series also stars Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and David Magidoff.

Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

The original series Dexter ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons.