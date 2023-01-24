Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Pop juggernaut Justin Bieber has sold his shares of his music publishing and recording catalog to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, Hipgnosis said Tuesday.
The sale -- which reportedly is valued at more than $200 million -- has been rumored for weeks, with the 28-year-old joining a who's who of artists, including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, who have cashed out recently on their catalogs.
