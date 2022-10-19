BTS's Jin to release 1st single ahead of military duty

K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first single next week ahead of military duty

The song, titled The Astronaut, will be released on October 28 at 1 pm

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Oct 19 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 15:41 ist
K-pop boy band BTS member Jin. Credit: Reuters Photo

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.

The song, titled The Astronaut, will be released on October 28 at 1 pm, with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday.

Also Read | BTS will enlist in military starting with group member Jin: Agency

"Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope The Astronaut can be a gift to all of you," according to the Bighit Music statement posted on global fandom platform Weverse.

The announcement came after band's management group HYBE , which owns Bighit, on Monday said Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October. The other younger band members also plan to serve their compulsory service.

In June, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, but reunited on Saturday to perform a free concert in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.

Check out DH's latest videos

