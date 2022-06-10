K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

A teaser track, 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)', has had more than 17.8 million views on YouTube in less than two days

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 10 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 12:35 ist
Members of K-pop boy band BTS. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korean boy band BTS are set to release their new album "Proof" on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut this month.

The album will be released at 1 p.m (0400 GMT). A teaser track, "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)", has had more than 17.8 million views on YouTube in less than two days.

The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. Last week, they met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

The band made their debut on June 13, 2013, and have since then spearheaded a global K-pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters.

But their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending power to an internet-savvy generation that harnesses the power of social media.

Last November, BTS took to the stage for the first since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a concert in Los Angeles. In March, BTS returned to their home country with three concerts in Seoul. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Korea
bts
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

 