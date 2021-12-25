Kabir Khan to direct Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel? Here's what the '83' helmer has to say

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently confirmed that he is set to collaborate with noted writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for a sequel to their 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which created a buzz in the industry. Director Kabir Khan--who wielded the microphone for the comedy-drama--has now opened up on the proposed project.

Speaking to Pinkvilla he said that he will direct the sequel only if the story stands on its own. He added that he is not keen on directing a sequel just to capitalise on the popularity of a brand. Kabir, however, made it clear that he would be more than happy to work with 'Bhai' again as he helped him consolidate his standing as a filmmaker.

Also read | 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to get a sequel, confirms Salman Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolved around a simpleton who helps a girl from Pakistan reunite with her family after she is stranded in India. It featured an emotionally gripping yet engaging storyline that catered to a 'class' audience. It had an impressive cast that included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshali Malhotra, and the late Om Puri. Many consider this to be the finest film of Salman's career.

The perception is that the proposed sequel will need to be exceptionally good to do justice to the standards set by the first part.

Kabir, meanwhile, is in the limelight because of his latest movie 83, whih premiered in theatres on Friday (December 24). The sports drama revolves around India's win in the 1983 cricket World Cup and has patriotic undertones. The cast is headlined by Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev.

Salman, on the other hand, was last seen in Antim, which hit the screens on November 26. Salman is working on Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat co-star. He is part of Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. The actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is reportedly a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram.

