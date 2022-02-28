Kangana's 'Dhaakad' to hit screens on May 27

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to hit screens in four languages on May 27

This will be Kangana's second pan-India movie after 'Thalaivii'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 28 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 12:09 ist
Kangana Ranaut in a still from 'Dhaakad'. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam-- on May 27.

This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after the Thalaivii, based on the life of Jayalalitha.

Kangana says: "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages."

"I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power."

Dhaakad is a high octane spy thriller led by a female star, the film is made on a lavish budget. In terms of appeal, the film is also the country's first big scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. The actioner led by Kangana, stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power packed ensemble cast.

Producer Deepak Mukut adds: "We got a female superstar to headline it creates a new norm. After the success of 'Thalaivi', Kangana is a big favourite with the South market. We will be releasing the film in multiple regional languages. It's a never-seen-before scale of release for a woman-led film."

Producer Sohel Maklai shared, "Over three years of blood, sweat and tears will give audiences India's biggest female action star with the release of Dhaakad."

Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Director Razy Ghai said: "From the beginning, we've worked towards ensuring Dhaakad to be a film for the big screen. I'm hoping it will rekindle the excitement and love for the moviegoing experience. We want to give India its next big action star to rally behind."

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dhaakad
Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods

Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods

Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling

Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling

DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!

DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!

Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement

Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement

Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic

Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

 