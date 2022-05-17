Kangana takes a dig at Ananya Panday, explains what 'Bollywood bimbo' means

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, has poked fun at actress Ananya Panday during an episode 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Kangana, who was promoting her forthcoming film 'Dhaakad' in the comedy show, was seen giving out honest confessions about Bollywood, including taking a jibe at many stars. She was accompanied by her co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai.
As part of the social media post-mortem segment, host Kapil Sharma asked the 'Queen' actress what 'Bolly-bimbo' meant.
In her reply, Kangana, touched her nose with her tongue, recreating a moment when Ananya did the same when she was asked about her talent in the same show last year.
Kangana went on to say: "Bolly-bimbo woh hote haina jo kehte hain, I can touch my tongue to my nose."
'Dhaakad' is all set to release on May 20.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru
Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain
Seafood restaurants now serving climate change
Women tourists and toilets
DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?
This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees
Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit
Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars