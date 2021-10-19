Kannada director Natesh Hegde wins at Pingayo Festival

Kannada filmmaker Natesh Hegde triumphs at Pingayo Festival

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Oct 19 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 15:40 ist
Natesh Hegde. DH PHOTO/SK DINESH

Natesh Hegde's 'Pedro', a Kannada feature film, has received rave reviews in the international film festival circuit. On Tuesday, Hegde clinched the best director's award at the Pingayo International Film Festival at Pingayo, in Shanxi, China. His film competed in the Crouching Tigers competition section. 

'Pedro', which is about a middle-class electrician, is Hegde's first feature film. It is produced by popular Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty. The film shows how village people respond to an accidental crime committed by the electrician. Hegde's father, Gopalakrishna Hegde, has played the lead role. Sandalwood actor-director Raj B Shetty has a small role in the film. 

The film premiered at the Busan International Festival and was then showcased at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month.

Hegde, who studied journalism at the Karnatak University in Dharwad, worked briefly as a journalist at the Kannada daily 'Prajavani'. His short film 'Kurli' made it to several international film festivals. 

