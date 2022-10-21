'Kantara' continues to set cash registers ringing in Hindi belt

'Kantara' continues ringing cash register in Hindi belt

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Oct 21 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 15:09 ist
Kantara poster. Credit: Twitter/@hombalefilms

Director Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara, which has been lauded all over south India, is doing exceptionally well in the Hindi belt.

The film, which opened with a decent collection of Rs 1.27 crore net on the very first day in the Hindi market, increased its collections to end the second-day at Rs 2.75 crore. It ended day three, with a net collection of Rs 3.5 crore in the Hindi market.

Also Read | I have produced sounds with a native touch in 'Kantara': Ajaneesh

Moreover, after the weekend, the film witnessed a reduction in ticket rates but not in its collections. On Monday, Kantara saw an impressive jump of 40 to 50 per cent in collections as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 crore net in the Hindi market.

It registered a net of Rs 1.88 Crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.95 crore on Wednesday and registered a steady growth with a net collection of Rs 1.90 crore in the Hindi market on Thursday.

Kantara
Entertainment News
Kannada Film Industry
bollywood

