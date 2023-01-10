'Kantara' receives two Oscar qualifications

'Kantara' receives two Oscar qualifications

As per rules, members of the Academy Awards can vote for the qualified films to push them into main nominations

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 12:32 ist
Rishab Shetty on the poster of Kantara. Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-director Rishab Shetty's gargantuan hit Kantara on Tuesday earned two Oscar qualifications. The Kannada ecological drama (dubbed in five languages), produced by Hombale Films, entered the Oscar contention list in the 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actor' categories.

As per rules, members of the Academy Awards can vote for the qualified films to push them into main nominations. The voting by 9,579 Academy members will take place between January 12 and 17.

Also Read — Box office and global nod too: South films stole a march over Bollywood in 2022

In the Best Actor category, Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Manasi Sudhir are eligible for nominations. A total of 301 films are in the contention list.

"We are overjoyed to share that Kantara has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the Oscars," Hombale Films posted on Twitter.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 

