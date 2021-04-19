‘Karnan’ box office verdict: Dhanush-starrer emerges as a big hit

Actor Dhanush’s latest movie Karnan, which hit the screens on April 9, has reportedly grossed nearly 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in 10 days and emerged as a profitable venture. The film collected Rs 10 crore on the opening day, proving to be the best opener of the mass hero’s illustrious career.

It raked in around Rs 92 lakh at the Chennai box office on the first day, matching the collection of actor Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2. The film was not able to reach its potential on the first Saturday as the Tamil Nadu government asked theaters to operate at 50 per cent capacity due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases. It, however, managed to put up good numbers over the first weekend and the weekdays.

Karnan has been directed by Mari Selvaraj and revolves around the journey of a fearless young man who fights for the rights of his people. The cast includes Lal and Yogi Babu. The movie received positive with critics praising the hard-hitting narrative and the top-notch performances. The general feeling is that the healthy word of mouth helped the actioner make an impact at the box office.

The response to Karnan is likely to help Kollywood regain its mojo during these uncertain times. Kollywood generally speaking as fared better and Bollywood in the post-Covid times. Master, Sulthan and Karnan emerged as knights in shining armour for the Tamil film industry. This, however, was not the case for Bollywood. Most films, barring Roohi and Mumbai Saga, sank without a trace.

Coming back to Dhanush, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Petta helmer Kartik Subbaraj. The film is expected to release on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres. He will also be seen in the Hindi film Atrangi Re and The Gray Man.