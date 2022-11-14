Karthi's Facebook account hacked

Karthi's Facebook account hacked, 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' star says restoration under way

The 45-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 14 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 15:40 ist
Actor Karthi. Credit: Facebook/Karthi

Actor Karthi on Monday said his Facebook account has been hacked and his team is working with the social media giant to restore it.

The 45-year-old actor, known for Tamil hits such as Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Siruthai and Kaithi, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team," Karthi wrote.

On the work, the actor most recently starred in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan-I", alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Karthi also starred in Tamil spy drama Sardar, directed by P S Mithran.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

karthi
Tamil movies
Entertainment News
Facebook

What's Brewing

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

 