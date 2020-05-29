Katrina Kaif praises Nayanthara: She comes across as a fighter

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had some time ago collaborated with ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara for an ad shoot and his created a fair deal of buzz among fans. During a recent interaction with the media, the Raajneeti star said ‘Thalaivi’ comes across as a fighter and said that she enjoyed worked with her. ‘Sheela’ added that the Aramm star’s dedication to the craft and her journey as an artiste are relatable.

“So when she was on set, I was telling my team that it's kind of like watching a mirror of yourself where you understand. You know when people say your particular but you understand why that person is like that. It was a magical day," (sic) she added.

Katrina, who began her Bollywood career with the ill-fated Boom, has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself and starred alongside A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Similarly, Nayan began her Kollywood career with Hari’s Ayya and grabbed some attention. After several ups and downs, she established herself as a force to be reckoned with and acted in well-received movies such as Maya and Aramm. She also shared screen space with the likes of Ajith, Rajinikanth and Vijay, proving that she belongs to the big league.

Coming back to Kat, she was last seen in the ‘Bhai’ starrer Bharat that did reasonably well at the box office. She will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-helmed Sooryavanshi that reunites her with her Namaste London co-star Akshay Kumar. The film was expected to release in March but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Nayanthara was last was in the AR Murugadoss-helmed Darbar that featured her as the leading lady opposite Rajinikanth. She currently has the eagerly-awaited Annaatthe, reuniting her with ‘Superstar’, in her kitty. She will also be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman