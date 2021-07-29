'KGF Chapter 2' new poster: Sanjay Dutt's swag is hard to miss

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Thursday to unveil his latest look from the upcoming Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The poster features the veteran in an intense new avatar, which has garnered a fair deal of attention on social media because of his impressive body language and swag.

Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/zXSqJGeb6i — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2021

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and revolves around the adventures of the charismatic Rocky Bhai, played by Sandalwood sensation Yash. The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part, which has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs. Dutt essays the role of the dreaded Adheera, who locks horns with the protagonist, and is likely to have action scenes with the 'Rocking Star'. The film has an impressive cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Srinithi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.

The Mohra actor essays the role of a powerful politician in the Prashanth Neel-helmed biggie, which marks her return to Kannada cinema. The star previously impressed fans with her work in Upendra, which featured 'Real Star' Upendra in the lead. It remains to be seen whether she's able to hit the right notes this time as well. KGF Chapter 2 was slated to hit the screens on July 16 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is likely to be released in theatres in December.

Dutt, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The seasoned performer will next be seen in Bhuj, starring Ajay Devgn and Pranitha Subhash. The biggie was supposed to be released in theatres but the plan was abandoned due to the Covid-19 situation. It will premiere digitally in August. Dutt also has the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-helmed period drama Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, and the Yash Raj Films-backed action drama Shamshera in his kitty. These movies are likely to hit the screens once cinemas reopen.