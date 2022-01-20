'Kirataka' director Pradeep Raj no more

Pradeep Raj, who directed the 2011 Kannada blockbuster 'Kirataka', passed away due to Covid-19 related issues on Thursday. He was 46 and breathed his last at a hospital in in Puducherry.

The filmmaker had also made 'Mr 420' (2012) with 'Golden Star' Ganesh and 'Rajani Kantha' (2013) with 'Duniya' Vijay but the biggest hit of his career was 'Kirataka', starring Yash and Oviya. A remake of the Tamil hit 'Kalavani' (2010), the romantic comedy catapulted Yash to stardom. The film's sequel was announced in 2018 but it seems to be stalled for now.

It is learnt that Pradeep was ailing from diabetes-related issues. He was infected with Covid-19 a few days ago. His last rites will be held in Puducherry later in the day.