'Kranti' movie review: Old-school and tiresome

Kranti

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: V Harikrishna

Cast: Darshan, Rachita Ram, V Ravichandran, P Ravi Shankar

Rating: 2.5/5

One doesn't expect a concrete solution from mainstream films dealing with social issues. But one expects the film to balance the theme with entertainment. When a superstar is involved, is this too much to ask for?

In Kranti, no effort seems to have gone into looking beyond cliched ideas from the director as the plot remains a rehash of several blockbusters which trod a similar path (Sivaji, Maharashi and Darshan's own Yajamana). Writer-director V Harikrishna scores a blank in making a star film with a message.

Darshan plays Kranti Rayanna, one of the world's most successful businessmen. He returns to his hometown from Europe after 20 years to celebrate the centenary celebrations of the government school he studied in. Once back in India, Kranti learns the dirty truths of privatisation of education. He takes it upon himself to save thousands of government schools from going extinct.

More than the plight of the students, the film seems interested in showcasing Darshan as a man from another planet. There is no regard for the law of physics. In an overdose of fight scenes, Kranti sends the villains and cars flying. Darshan even rips off his body for a romantic number (Bombe bombe) with Rachita Ram.

Sure, the 'masala' films ought to concentrate on star power. But the film is replete with unintentionally hilarious action scenes, the most ridiculous being the one shot at a basketball court.

Except for a scene involving government school kids and the education minister (not a major spoiler), there are no surprises in the plot. Some dialogues are sure to get a rousing reception from fans. They give a glimpse of Darshan's enormous potential in the mainstream space. With his strong baritone and towering personality, he is tailormade for the genre. Yet, his films leave us wanting more.

The caricaturish villains (Tarun Arora, P Ravi Shankar) and inconsistent humour pulls the film down further. Kranti has no earthly reason to go on for nearly three hours. It exasperates you with melodrama as a host of senior actors (V Ravichandran, Umashree, and Mukhyamantru Chandru) are wasted in half-cooked roles.

Music composers and cinematographers venturing into direction is a common practice in the film industry. But why don't they collaborate with quality writers? Why don't they prioritise screenwriting? Harikrishna fails to churn out a crackling 'masala' film because he clings to an old-school template.

As for Darshan, the kind of fan following he has is the stuff of dreams. But is their immense loyalty repaid with worthy films? Kranti has a slew of dialogues aimed at his detractors, including one targeting the TV channels. Are they enough for a comprehensive film? No. It's time he became ambitious with his choice of scripts.