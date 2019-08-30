Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite for 'Mimi'

Actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are set to star in "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar's next, "Mimi".

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the project is based around the Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhaychya" which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011 and will be reportedly based on surrogacy.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. 'Mimi' is one such tale," Vijan said in a statement.

The producer said the story of the film struck a chord with him.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes 'Mimi' exciting," he added.

"Mimi" will be produced by Maddock films in association with Jio Studios.