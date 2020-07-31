Leonardo DiCaprio to produce series adaptation of popular novel 'Island'

DiCaprio to back series adaptation of novel 'Island'

  Jul 31 2020
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 18:40 ist
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a utopian series based on English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley’s last novel Island.

The actor will be producing the series via his banner Appian Way along with In Good Company Films, reported Variety.

The book, published in 1962, follows a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the fictional utopian island of Pala in the Indian Ocean and explores the themes of freedom and the power of human potential.

DiCaprio will serve as executive producer alongside Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson Killoran, George DiCaprio, and Roee Sharon.

Under his company, the Oscar-winning actor has produced films like The AviatorShutter Island, The Ides of March, Runner RunnerThe Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Robin Hood and Richard Jewell.

