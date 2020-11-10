Headland's 'Star Wars' series set in alternate universe

Leslye Headland's 'Star Wars' series set in alternate universe, timeline

'Russian Doll' creator Leslye Headland says her upcoming 'Star Wars' series for the streaming platform Disney Plus is set in a lesser known, alternate universe and timeline.

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 10 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 15:29 ist
'Russian Doll' creator Leslye Headland. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

 Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland says her upcoming Star Wars series for the streaming platform Disney Plus is set in a lesser known, alternate universe and timeline.

Headland made the revelation during an appearance on the Fantastic Frankey podcast.

"I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about. I kind of see, if 'Star Wars' is a religion. I like to think of my show as a tent revival. You can come over if you want to. We’re going to be talking about some cool stuff," she said.

"There’s going to be some things we haven’t discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don’t know about," the writer-director added.

Headland, 39, will serve as showrunner and writer for the upcoming show, which will star a female protagonist.

She said she wants to focus on the "literal journey" of her characters and not get influenced by the what has already been made in the franchise created by George Lucas.

"For me, it’s less about going through the Star Wars universe cinematically or artistically, I’m actually kind of combing through it geographically and go on a literal journey.When we were pitching, I had my designer create that 'Indiana Jones'-like 'we go here and then we go here,' with the little dotted red line like this is our journey, this is where we’re going."

Other upcoming Star Wars projects for the streamer include a Cassian Andor series featuring Diego Luna reprising his role as the titular Rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hollywood
Star Wars
Hotstar

What's Brewing

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 