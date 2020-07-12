Did Juhi Chawla misspell Aishwarya as Ayurveda?

Look before you tweet - Did Juhi Chawla misspell Aishwarya as Ayurveda?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 17:30 ist
Juhi Chawla file photo

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla tweeted for the well-being of the Bachchan family, as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya tested positive for Covid-19.

Juhi, like many others, wished for the Bachchan family's speedy recovery, but she made an apparent error in the tweet, leading to some trolling.

In the tweet she said that "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega". Many believe that the actress meant to write Aishwarya or Aaradhya, but the text was auto-corrected. 

 

However, it is also possible that the actress, who is a yoga practitioner with a self-described interest in organic farming and the environment, could also have meant that the two could be cured with the power of Ayurveda. 

Her tweet has already been disseminated by fans with many amused by the typo. 

The actress has not deleted the tweet or commented further on the apparent blunder. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Juhi Chawla
COVID-19
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan
Ayurveda

