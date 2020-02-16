'Lucifer' maybe getting another season on Netflix

Netflix is in negotiations with Lucifer producer Warner Bros TV about another season of the popular comic book drama.

Featuring Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, the series was renewed for a fifth and final season by the streaming platform last June.

A source told Deadline, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson would need to sign a new deal but are interested in doing another season.

If things materialise, Lucifer goes back into production in September.

Ellis and other cast members already have been approached for broadcast pilots and new series on various platforms.

The actors are available, and the insider is optimistic about a renewal.

Produced by Warner along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the show revolves around the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth's criminals.

It is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

Lucifer previously aired on Fox for three seasons before Netflix revived it for a fourth.