Madhur Bhandarkar’s latest movie ‘India Lockdown’ begins shoot

The film revolves around the challenges faced by people during the Covid-19 lockdown

  • Jan 23 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 19:03 ist
Director Madhur Bhandarkar. Credit: Facebook/MadhurBhandarkar

National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said he has commenced shoot of his next film India Lockdown.

The director, known for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Fashion, took to Instagram to share photos from the film's 'muhurat' ceremony.

"Shooting starts of film "India Lockdown", Bhandarkar captioned the picture with the cast and the crew of the movie. 

The movie will take a look at the impact of Covid-19  lockdown on people from different stratas of the society. 

India Lockdown will feature an ensemble cast of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra, among others.

It is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures. 

