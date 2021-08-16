Mammootty to play a grey character in 'Puzhu'?

Malayalam star Mammootty may play a negative role in the upcoming movie Puzhu, produced by Dulquer Salmaan's banner, according to music composer Jakes Bejoy. Speaking to Asianet, he said that the veteran actor's performance in the film will have shades of his work in the yesteryear classic Vidheyan. He added that the film has a great script. Vidheyan, directed by the legendary Adoor Gopalakrishnan, was an adaptation of the Malayalam novel Bhaskara Pattelarum Ente Jeevithavum and revolved around the relationship between a migrant labourer from Kerala and his heartless 'master'. Mammootty essayed the role of the tyrannical Bhaskara Patelar while M R Gopakumar played his obedient 'slave'.

Vidheyan received rave reviews with most critics lauding Mammootty for doing justice to one of Mollywood's most iconic negative characters. The film helped him bag the National Award for 'Best Actor' and soon attained cult status.

It remains to be seen whether Puzhu proves to be another landmark release for the 'Megastar'. The film has, meanwhile, garnered a fair deal of attention as it marks Mammukka's first collaboration with Parvathy, a powerhouse performer in her own right. It has been directed by Ratheena, who had previously served as the executive producer for Uyare, and marks her directorial debut. Puzhu's cinematography has been handled by Theni Eswar, who garnered attention with his work on Peranbu.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He tasted success with The Priest, which exceeded expectations at the box office despite mixed reviews and Covid-19 restrictions. The star was last seen in the political drama One, which proved to be a commercial failure. The mass hero is working on Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. The two were to collaborate for Bilal, a follow-up to their cult movie Big B, but the biggie was put on hold due to Covid-related travel restrictions.

