‘Master’: Malavika Mohanan’s sweet remarks about Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi go viral

Malavika Mohanan, who grabbed plenty of attention when she acted alongside Rajinikanth in Petta, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vijay starrer Master and this has piqued the curiosity. During a recent interview with Indian Express, the young star spoke about working with ‘Thalapathy’ and said that the mass hero is like a friend. She added that while ‘Superstar’ is involved in spirituality and spoke about the same, the Mersal hero was more in the ‘buddy space’.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a thriller and features Vijay in a new avatar. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Talking about ‘Makkal Selvan’, she said that that he is a nice human being and a fun person to hang out with. She added that she did not have many scenes with him in Petta but made up for the same in Master.

Master, which also features Andrea Jeremiah in a key role, was slated to hit screens in April but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team recently started the post-production phase but the makers are yet to officially confirm the release date. A while ago, it was rumoured that the film would skip the theatrical route and go in for a digital only release. Commenting on the speculation, Malavika said that she has no authority to comment on the matter.

“I don’t know. I don’t think I am in a place to say anything because it is the producer’s call. Right now, we all are waiting for the pandemic to ease out a bit before deciding on the movie’s release,” she added.

Master will be Vjay’s first release after the Diwali hit Bigil and this makes an important affair for all concerned.