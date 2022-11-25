Mohanlal's 'Monster' to make OTT debut on December 2

Mohanlal's 'Monster' to make OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam-language feature film released in theatres countrywide in October

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 14:43 ist
Billed as a crime thriller, the movie features the 62-year-old actor in the role of Lucky Singh. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna. Credit: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS

Veteran actor Mohanlal's latest film Monster will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, the streamer announced on Friday.

Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam-language feature film released in theatres countrywide in October.

"A scary secret lies behind the charming #LuckySingh! #Monster starring the one and only Mohanlal, streaming from 2nd December in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," the streamer posted on its official Instagram page.

Monster also stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Sudev Nair, Siddique and Ganesh Kumar.

Billed as a crime thriller, the movie features the 62-year-old actor in the role of Lucky Singh. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mohanlal
Entertainment News
Malayalam films
Malayalam cinema

What's Brewing

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

 