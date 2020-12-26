Mollywood box office roundup 2020: Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan score hits, Mohanlal suffers a setback

There's no denying the fact that 2020 was an unconventional year for the Indian film industry on the whole as theatres were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Things, however, started off on a good note for Mollywood as a few major releases lived up to the expectations. With 2021 around the corner, here is a look at the 'hits' and 'misses' from the year gone by.

*Movies listed in the order they hit the screens

Anjaam Pathira (Budget: Rs 7.5 crore)

The crime-thriller, featuring Kunchacko Boban in the lead, received rave reviews due to its well-executed screenplay and effective presentation. It ended its box office run with a gross collection of nearly Rs 28 crore, emerging as a major success.

Big Brother (Budget: Rs 32 crore)

Mohanlal failed to score a hit this year as this much-hyped movie of his proved to be a 'disaster'. The actioner collected around Rs 4.4 crore at the Kerala box office while receiving underwhelming reviews. 'Lalettan' will be hoping to bounce with Marakkar, which is slated to hit the screens sometime in 2021.

Shylock (Budget: Rs 13 crore)

The Mammootty-starrer collected around Rs 22.4 crore at the Kerala box office, emerging as a commercial success. The film, featuring the 'Megastar' in a 'massy' new avatar, received rave reviews due to its effective screenplay and simple storyline. The cast included Meena and Rajkiran.

Varane Avashyamund (Budget: Rs seven crore)

The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer opened to a good response at the Kerala box office while receiving rave reviews from critics. It ended its theatrical run with a gross collection of nearly 16.1 crore exceeding expectations. The cast included veteran actor Suresh Gopi and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Budget: Rs five crore)

The Prithviraj-starrer, directed by the late filmmaker Sachy, collected around Rs 21 crore at the box office while receiving rave reviews for its effective presentation. It will soon be remade in Hindi and Telugu.

Trance (Budget: Rs 35 crore)

Fahadh Faasil's highly-ambitious movie Trance proved to be a commercial failure despite receiving rave reviews. The film collected nearly Rs 14 crore during its theatrical run. Many feel it was not able to reach its potential due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forensic (Budget: Rs four crore)

The Tovino's thriller raked in around Rs eight crore at the Kerala box office, emerging as a profitable venture. It was later dubbed and released in Telugu, finding wider patronage.