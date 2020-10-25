'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde hit the right notes with their crackling chemistry

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni on Sunday took to Twitter to release the official teaser of his eagerly-awaited Most Eligible Bachelor, creating a fair deal of buzz on social media.

The short video features the young heartthrob in a lively new avatar and focuses on the difficulties faced by his character while looking for a life partner. It has a lively feel and is likely to click with the 'Gen Y' audience.

The crackling chemistry between Akhil and the talented Pooja Hegde is another big talking point of the teaser. The two are apparently set to entertain fans with their reel nok-jhok. The 'funky' background score adds a new dimension to the action, helping it strike a chord with fans.

Most Eligible Bachelor, touted to be a romantic-drama, has been directed by 'Bommarillu' Bhaskar and is his first Tollywood movie in over four years. The film's music has been composed by noted music director Gopi Sundar and is likely to be an integral part of the narrative. The movie has a strong supporting cast that includes seasoned actor Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Amit Tiwari and Eesha Rebba.

Akhil, the son of veteran actor Nagarjuna, made his big-screen debut with Akhil: The Power of Jua which failed to impress the target audience. He hit the right notes with Hello, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, but the film did not find wide patronage.

The star was last seen in Mr Majnu, which did not do too well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Most Eligible Bachelor helps him get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in the Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that featured her as the leading lady opposite 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun. Fans feel that Most Eligible Bachelor is an important release for her as it has the potential to help her consolidate her standing in the industry.

The movie is expected to hit the screens during Sankranti 2021.